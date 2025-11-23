Keeper Verbruggen the hero as Brighton beat Brentford 2-1

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BRIGHTON, England - Brighton & Hove Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen was beaten by one Igor Thiago penalty but saved a second deep into second-half stoppage time in his side's narrow 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford on Saturday.

"You have a plan for the penalties and for the first time it didn't work out but for the second one it did, so (I'm) happy," a beaming Verbruggen said after his late-game heroics.

Brentford's Thiago has been on fire of late and when Brighton's Carlos Baleba brought down Dango Ouattara he slotted home from the spot after a stuttering run-up for his ninth league goal of the season.

Brighton levelled through Danny Welbeck in the 71st minute and substitute Jack Hinshelwood put them in front 13 minutes later, but Brentford were thrown a lifeline in second-half stoppage time when they were awarded a second penalty.

Thiago attempted a similar strike to his first effort but this time Verbruggen kept his cool, getting down smartly to save and preserve his side's lead, and they ultimately held on for the victory.

"Really happy with the win, and big credit to the boys for turning it around. Next time we have to do it for the 90 minutes," Verbruggen said before crediting his goal-keeping colleagues and coach

"It is a joint effort. We work hard as a goalkeeper union group. It is a real privilege to work with the guys and the goalie coach," he said. REUTERS