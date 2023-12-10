Keeper Trafford the hero as struggling Burnley draw 1-1 at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England - Simon Adingra's header cancelled out a superb strike by Wilson Odobert as Brighton & Hove Albion came back from a goal down to grab a 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Burnley on Saturday, with keeper Jack Trafford excelling for the visitors.

The hosts dominated possession and had decent chances to break the deadlock before the 19-year-old Odobert gave his relegation-threatened side the lead against the run of play, cutting in from the right and checking back before firing a shot into the top-left corner just before the break.

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi sent on Kaoru Mitoma for Adam Lallana at halftime and the Japanese winger created plenty, but it was Pascal Gross who provided the cross for Adingra to head the ball back across the goal and in at the far post.

Burnley then had to rely on keeper Trafford to pull off a string of fine stoppage-time saves to protect a draw that sees them remain second from bottom of the table on eight points, while Brighton are eighth on 26 points. REUTERS