Keep pushing and have the same attitude, says Mauricio Pochettino after Chelsea win

LONDON – Slowly but surely, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is beginning to see the right attitude and fight from his players, after they claimed their third victory in four English Premier League games with a thrilling and nerve-racking 3-2 win at Luton Town on Dec 30.

Cole Palmer struck twice as the Blues survived a late scare to also banish their poor away record after losing four consecutive matches on the road before this win.

“I am so pleased and so happy because we needed to be great to beat Luton,” said Pochettino.

“They were difficult to break down and they came back into the game. They are doing a great job and it is difficult to play here. I think today there are a lot of positive things but we need to be consistent. The work ethic.

“I see many aspects that are improving. We are a young team. The players need to work together to create this trust and confidence. This type of result when you need your teammates to fight with you will help and be a really good thing. We need to push to have the same attitude because we have the quality. You need to match the attitude first.”

Chelsea were in complete control when Palmer scored his second goal to put the visitors three up with 20 minutes to play. The midfielder had opened the scoring at Kenilworth Road before Noni Madueke scored late in the first half.

But former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley netted to spark a spirited finish from Luton, who then scored again through Elijah Adebayo in a dramatic finale.

Chelsea’s second consecutive win was their first success away from home since a victory at Tottenham on Nov 6.

But if that was encouraging for Pochettino, the manner of their late bout of nerves suggested there is still much to work on for an inconsistent team.

A self-described “football romantic”, the manager admitted this week that he was relishing the opportunity to play against a club who just a few years ago were fighting to avoid extinction in the lower leagues.

But the Argentinian also warned his young team that they would get a taste of “real football” on their trip to ramshackle Kenilworth Road. Nestled amid tight rows of terraced houses, Luton’s tiny stadium is the antithesis of the Premier League’s glamour clubs.

Chelsea initially appeared quite at home in their gritty surroundings as they quickly seized the momentum. Palmer scored in the 12th minute with a clinical finish into the far corner for his eighth goal since signing from Manchester City in September.

Pochettino had rewarded Madueke with a start after he came on to score a late winner against Crystal Palace and the young winger repaid his manager’s faith in the 37th minute. Picked out by Palmer on the edge of the area, Madueke was allowed too much time by Luton’s defence as he unleashed a fierce strike that flashed into the roof of the net at the near post.