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Kartal returns to Fenerbahce as head coach

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Asian Champions League - Group B - Al Hilal v Persepolis - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 4, 2025 Persepolis coach Ismail Kartal reacts REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Asian Champions League - Group B - Al Hilal v Persepolis - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 4, 2025 Persepolis coach Ismail Kartal reacts REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

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GDANSK, June 18 - Veteran coach Ismail Kartal has returned to Fenerbahce for a fourth managerial spell, the Turkish Super Lig side said on Thursday.

Fenerbahce said in a statement to Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that they had appointed 65-year-old Kartal on a one-year contract.

Kartal, who spent a decade at Fenerbahce during his playing career, previously coached the club in 2014-15, then on an interim basis in 2021-22 before returning for a full campaign in 2023-24. He was an assistant manager at Fenerbahce the last two times the club won the Super Lig.

Fenerbahce have finished second in the Turkish top-flight in the last five seasons straight, with their Istanbul rivals Galatasaray winning the title four times in a row. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.