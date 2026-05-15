Kano named Japan women's team coach on permanent basis

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May 15 - Michihisa Kano has been named the Japan women's team coach on a permanent basis after acting as caretaker boss following the departure of Nils Nielsen in March, the country's football association (JFA) said.

Dane Nielsen stepped down as head coach less than two weeks after guiding Japan to the Women's Asian Cup title, with Kano taking charge for a three-match friendly tour of the United States last month, where they won once and suffered two defeats.

"We will do our utmost to showcase a 'Nadeshiko' Japan team that plays with aggression, toughness and vigour in both attack and defense," Kano said in a JFA statement on Thursday.

World Cup winners in 2011, Japan booked their spot at the 2027 edition of the tournament in Brazil after reaching the semi-finals of the Asian Cup. REUTERS