Straitstimes.com header logo

Kano named Japan women's team coach on permanent basis

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

May 15 - Michihisa Kano has been named the Japan women's team coach on a permanent basis after acting as caretaker boss following the departure of Nils Nielsen in March, the country's football association (JFA) said.

Dane Nielsen stepped down as head coach less than two weeks after guiding Japan to the Women's Asian Cup title, with Kano taking charge for a three-match friendly tour of the United States last month, where they won once and suffered two defeats.

"We will do our utmost to showcase a 'Nadeshiko' Japan team that plays with aggression, toughness and vigour in both attack and defense," Kano said in a JFA statement on Thursday.

World Cup winners in 2011, Japan booked their spot at the 2027 edition of the tournament in Brazil after reaching the semi-finals of the Asian Cup. REUTERS

See more on

Japan

World Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.