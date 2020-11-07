Kane wants more after his 200-goal milestone

SOFIA • With Harry Kane just eight goals behind Bobby Smith, he is odds-on to leapfrog him into second place on the all-time scoring list for Tottenham this season.

The England captain reached the 200-goal milestone as Spurs won 3-1 at Bulgarian side Ludogorets in their Europa League Group J tie on Thursday.

Lucas Moura and Giovani lo Celso were the other scorers as the visitors moved to the top of their group on goal difference, with Belgium's Antwerp and Austrian outfit Lask all on six points. The hosts remain bottom with no points.

Once Kane passes Smith, only England great and 1966 World Cup winner Jimmy Greaves stands in his way as the club's all-time scorer with 266 goals.

His manager Jose Mourinho believes it is just a matter of time before the 27-year-old striker makes up the 66-goal difference.

"The numbers make him a club legend," the Portuguese told BT Sport. "What he is achieving is great for such a young guy.

"It is just a question of time. One more month, one less month. It's just a question of time.

"We tried to kill the game from the start. A strong start, two good goals.

"I always expect the maximum so I'm always demanding.

"There are still things from this game I'm not happy with."

On his landmark feat coming on his 300th appearance for Spurs, Kane said: "It's a great milestone to reach and hopefully there are a few more to come.

"Time goes so quick it feels like yesterday I scored my first for Spurs. It's a great achievement but let's keep them coming."​

66 Goals for Harry Kane to equal Tottenham all-time top scorer Jimmy Greaves ' 266 tally.

In Group B, north London rivals Arsenal conceded first to Molde before fighting back to beat their Norwegian opponents 4-1 at the Emirates.

Two own goals, coming either side of the break, and strikes by Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock ensured the Gunners kept up their 100 per cent record in Europe this season.

REUTERS