Kane stretches record scoring run in Bayern's win over Cologne

Soccer Football - Germany - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v Bayern Munich - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - November 24, 2023 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo
COLOGNE, Germany - Bayern Munich's Harry Kane tapped in from close range midway through the first half for a 1-0 victory at Cologne on Friday, stretching his sensational record scoring run in the Bundesliga while lifting his team provisionally to the top of the table.

The England captain, who became the Bundesliga's most expensive transfer when he joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in a 100 million euros ($109.07 million) move this season, has now netted a league record 18 goals in the opening 12 games.

He is also the first English player to score 18 times in one season in the Bundesliga.

The Bavarians are on 32 points, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen who travel to mid-table Werder Bremen on Saturday. REUTERS

