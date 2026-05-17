Kane grabs hat-trick as champions Bayern crush Cologne 5-1 in season finale

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MUNICH, Germany, May 16 - Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to guide champions Bayern Munich to a 5-1 demolition of visitors Cologne in the league finale on Saturday.

Kane volleyed in for a 10th-minute lead and then threaded a free kick past the wall three minutes later to double it. He completed his treble with a long-range effort in the 69th to take his league tally to 36 goals this season.

The England captain, who has now scored 98 goals in 94 Bundesliga matches for Bayern, is the first player in the history of the league to win the top scorer trophy in each of his first three seasons in Germany.

Said El Mala had briefly cut the deficit in the 18th but Tom Bischof restored the hosts two-goal cushion four minutes later. Nicolas Jackson made it 5-1 for the hosts in the 83rd.

The Bavarians, who can win the double with a German Cup final against VfB Stuttgart next week, finished the season on 89 points from 34 games and a record-breaking 122 goals, surpassing the previous league record of 101 they set in 1971-72.

Borussia Dortmund, 2-0 winners at Werder Bremen, finished runners-up for the eighth time in the last 14 seasons, with 73 points. Third-placed RB Leipzig on 65 and VfB Stuttgart in fourth on 62, will join them in the Champions League next term.

Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen will compete in the Europa League while Freiburg, surprise finalists in this season's Europa League, secured a place in the Conference League after bagging seventh spot with a 4-1 win over Leipzig.

Bottom side St Pauli and Heidenheim, both on 26 points, were relegated, while VfL Wolfsburg will go into a relegation playoff with the third-placed team from the second division. REUTERS