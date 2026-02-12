Kane, Diaz score again as Bayern advance to cup semi-finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MUNICH, Feb 11 - Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and Luis Diaz scored within three minutes of each other as they beat RB Leipzig 2-0 in their quarter-final on Wednesday to keep up their pursuit of a first German Cup success in six years.

Kane, who netted two spot kicks in the 5-1 win over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday, successfully converted another penalty to hand the hosts a 64th-minute lead, followed by a goal for Diaz, who had claimed a hat-trick against Hoffenheim.

The Colombian kept up his scoring spree in the 67th minute, as he got on the end of Michael Olise’s pass to beat Willi Orban to the ball and edged his finish past the onrushing goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt.

Vandevoordt had made several key first-half saves to keep two-time winners Leipzig in the contest past the hour mark but slipped as he came out to stop Josip Stanisic and fouled the Bayern attacker to give away the penalty, which Kane expertly tucked away.

Vandevoordt had saved from Kane early on in the match, before teammate Castello Lukeba cleared off the line in the 11th minute, and the goalkeeper pulled off another reaction save from Kane on the stroke of halftime.

Bayern, who have won the German Cup a record 20 times but not since 2020, join holders VfB Stuttgart, Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg in the semi-finals in April. REUTERS