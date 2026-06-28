Kane becomes England's top goalscorer at World Cups

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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 27 - Harry Kane broke Gary Lineker's 36-year-old record to become England's all-time top scorer at World Cups on Saturday, adding another line to his extraordinary resume with his 11th goal at the quadrennial showpiece as the Three Lions won Group L.

Kane drew level with Lineker's mark during England's opening win over Croatia and made the record his own in front of an ecstatic crowd at New York New Jersey Stadium, heading a goal off a fine assist from Jude Bellingham.

"It’s an honour to play with him. For me he’s the best England player of all time," said Bellingham, after the 2-0 win over Panama. "He’s the one who has showed up more than anyone, any England player. It’s quite easy to play with him. In all honesty he’s at a level at the minute which is just incredible.

"You don’t doubt him at all in terms of whether he’s involved or not you know he’s going to make a difference."

England will play one of the eight best third-placed teams in the Round of 32 on Wednesday. REUTERS