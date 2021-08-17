Kalu collapse strikes fear of Euro repeat

Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil (in yellow) and defender Laurent Koscielny (kneeling) calling for the medic after teammate Samuel Kalu collapses during their match against Marseille. The forward later manages to stand up and is eventually substituted.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Bordeaux goalkeeper Benoit Costil (in yellow) and defender Laurent Koscielny (kneeling) calling for the medic after teammate Samuel Kalu collapses during their match against Marseille. The forward later manages to stand up and is eventually substituted.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
MARSEILLE • Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch in a French Ligue 1 game at Marseille on Sunday, when temperatures hit a sweltering 30 deg C.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international fainted and slumped onto the Stade Velodrome pitch in the early stages of the match.

Worried teammates gathered around the stricken Kalu, forming a protective shield around him, and frantically waved their hands to the bench to summon medical help.

After a few heart-stopping moments, he managed to stand up but was substituted and replaced by Remi Oudin.

The incident came just two months after Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's Euro 2020 opener against Finland and many in the stadium had initially feared a repeat.

"Kalu's incident gave us chills. It's always a bit shocking for spectators and players on the pitch," said Oudin, who went on to score in the 2-2 draw.

"With what happened with Eriksen at the Euros, we think about it. Everyone got a little scared. Fortunately, it ended well. According to the doctors, it's a simple discomfort but he will certainly be undergoing tests on Monday."

Bordeaux coach Vladimir Petkovic, who after Euro 2020 vacated his position as Switzerland coach to join the Ligue 1 club, added: "I was thinking about what happened during the Euro.

"With the medical team, we chose to replace him so as not to take any risks. In these cases, football takes a back seat."

In June 2019, Kalu was hospitalised after suffering from dehydration while training with Nigeria in the Egyptian heat during the Africa Cup of Nations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

