Kalu collapse strikes fear of Euro repeat

MARSEILLE • Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch in a French Ligue 1 game at Marseille on Sunday, when temperatures hit a sweltering 30 deg C.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international fainted and slumped onto the Stade Velodrome pitch in the early stages of the match.

Worried teammates gathered around the stricken Kalu, forming a protective shield around him, and frantically waved their hands to the bench to summon medical help.

After a few heart-stopping moments, he managed to stand up but was substituted and replaced by Remi Oudin.

The incident came just two months after Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's Euro 2020 opener against Finland and many in the stadium had initially feared a repeat.

"Kalu's incident gave us chills. It's always a bit shocking for spectators and players on the pitch," said Oudin, who went on to score in the 2-2 draw.

"With what happened with Eriksen at the Euros, we think about it. Everyone got a little scared. Fortunately, it ended well. According to the doctors, it's a simple discomfort but he will certainly be undergoing tests on Monday."

Bordeaux coach Vladimir Petkovic, who after Euro 2020 vacated his position as Switzerland coach to join the Ligue 1 club, added: "I was thinking about what happened during the Euro.

"With the medical team, we chose to replace him so as not to take any risks. In these cases, football takes a back seat."

In June 2019, Kalu was hospitalised after suffering from dehydration while training with Nigeria in the Egyptian heat during the Africa Cup of Nations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE