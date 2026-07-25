Kakana double leads Thailand to opening ASEAN Championship win

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July 25 - Thailand eased to a 5-0 win over 10-man Laos in Vientiane in their Group B opener at the ASEAN Championship on Saturday with Kakana Khamyok scoring twice for the seven-times title winners.

Teerasak Poiephimai gave the visitors the lead with an 11th-minute header and Kakana doubled his side's advantage 16 minutes later when he rolled the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Phetdavanh Somsanid was sent off two minutes before the interval for hauling down Yotsakon Burapha and the 21-year-old striker added Thailand's third goal four minutes after the restart with a shot that crashed into the roof of the net.

Captain Sarach Yooyen rolled in Thailand's fourth in the 52nd minute and Kakana netted his second seven minutes later to complete a comfortable win for the Anthony Hudson-coached side.

Malaysia battled back from going a goal behind to win 2-1 against Myanmar in Yangon with Paulo Josue scoring twice in the second half to seal the points for his side.

Myat Kaung Khant clipped the ball over Malaysian goalkeeper Azri Ghani to give Myanmar the lead in the 10th minute but Josue levelled the score seven minutes after the restart from close range.

The Brazil-born forward hit the winner from the penalty spot five minutes later after Mohamadou Sumareh had been upended in the area by Myanmar captain Nanda Kyaw. REUTERS