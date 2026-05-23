Juventus Women's director Braghin to leave at end of season

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ROME, May 23 - Juventus Women's Football director Stefano Braghin will leave at the end of the season after more than a decade at the Turin-based club, the Serie A side said on Saturday.

Braghin, who joined Juventus in 2012 and took on his current role in 2017, had been "one of the key architects of the birth and development of the Juventus Women's Football project", the statement said, leading the team to five consecutive Serie A titles.

Under his leadership, Juventus Women established themselves as one of the strongest and most consistent teams in Italian women's football, becoming a dominant force at home and a regular presence in European competitions.

"His decision is regrettable from a professional and personal perspective but we understand and respect (it)," Juventus Chief Executive Damien Comolli said.

Braghin said contributing to the growth of the youth sector and the creation of the Juventus Women project had been "one of the greatest sources of pride" in his career. REUTERS