Juventus sign forward Woltemade on loan from Newcastle

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Sept 1 - Juventus have signed German forward Nick Woltemade on loan from Premier League club Newcastle United until June 2027, the Serie A side announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old signed for Newcastle last year in a club-record deal reported by British media to be worth around £69 million, but he scored only eight Premier League goals in 34 appearances for the club and one in 10 Champions League games.

Woltemade developed through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen, making his senior debut in 2020, before completing a loan spell at SV Elversberg. He earned a move to Stuttgart in 2024, scoring 18 goals in 36 appearances and winning the German Cup.

That breakout season prompted a transfer to Newcastle last season, where he made 53 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and contributing six assists.

Earlier on Tuesday, Juventus also announced the season-long loan arrival of Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham Hotspur. REUTERS