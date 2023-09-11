Juventus owner denies press report over possible sale

FILE PHOTO: The Exor logo is seen on investor day held by the holding group of Italy's Agnelli family in Turin, Italy, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

ROME - The Exor holding company that owns Juventus has no plans to put the Serie A club up for sale, a spokesman said on Monday, denying a report in newspaper Il Giornale.

The spokesman said in a statement that the report was "groundless." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top