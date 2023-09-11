Juventus owner denies press report over possible sale

ROME - The Exor holding company that owns Juventus has no plans to put the Serie A club up for sale, a spokesman said on Monday, denying a report in newspaper Il Giornale.
The spokesman said in a statement that the report was "groundless." REUTERS
ROME - The Exor holding company that owns Juventus has no plans to put the Serie A club up for sale, a spokesman said on Monday, denying a report in newspaper Il Giornale.
The spokesman said in a statement that the report was "groundless." REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.