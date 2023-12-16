Juventus miss chance to go top with 1-1 draw at Genoa

Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 15, 2023 Juventus' Fabio Miretti in action with Genoa's Stefano Sabelli REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 15, 2023 Genoa's Albert Gudmundsson celebrates scoring their first goal with Ruslan Malinovskyi, Milan Badelj and Morten Frendrup REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Juventus - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 15, 2023 Genoa's Ruslan Malinovskyi and Milan Badelj react after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
47 sec ago

GENOA, Italy - Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw at Genoa as Federico Chiesa's first-half penalty was cancelled out by Albert Gudmundsson after the break, leaving the visitors a point off top spot in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are second on 37 points behind Inter Milan, who visit Lazio on Sunday. Genoa are 14th with 16 points, four points clear of the relegation zone.

The visitors took the lead after 28 minutes thanks to Chiesa, who made no mistake from the penalty spot after being brought down by goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Genoa levelled three minutes into the second half after a fine passing build-up left Gudmundsson with an opportunity in front of goal to fire past keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus came close to a last-minute winner but Martinez made a brilliant save to keep out Bremer's close-range effort after a corner. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top