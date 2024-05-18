Juventus fire coach Allegri for misbehaviour in Italian Cup final

MILAN - Juventus sacked coach Massimiliano Allegri over his behaviour during and after this week's Coppa Italia final in which he was sent off, the Italian Serie A club said on Friday.

Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 to win a record-extending 15th Coppa Italia on Wednesday, their first trophy in three years.

Allegri was sent off towards the end of the game for his fierce protests over refereeing decisions.

After the game, the 56-year-old clashed with match officials, Juventus staff and a newspaper director, Italian media reported.

"Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his position as head coach of the men's first team," the club said in a statement.

"(The decision) follows certain behaviour during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and the behaviour that those who represent it should have."

Allegri first became the Turin club's coach in 2014 and led the team for five seasons, before returning in 2021 after taking two years away from management. REUTERS

