Juventus extend contract of banned Fagioli until 2028

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - March 19, 2023 Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli celebrates after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/ File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

Juventus have renewed the contract of Nicolo Fagioli until June 2028, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) banned the midfielder for seven months for breaching rules on betting on matches.

Fagioli's previous deal, signed in August 2022, was valid until 2026.

"The relationship with Nicolo therefore continues, with the midfielder having arrived at Juventus in 2015 as a 14-year-old, rising through the youth ranks until his senior debut in 2021," Juventus said in a statement.

The ban of the 22-year-old Fagioli, who made his Italy debut in a friendly 3-1 win against Albania in November 2022, began on Oct. 19, meaning the player could return to the squad for the end of the season. REUTERS

