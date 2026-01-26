Juventus earn commanding win over injury-hit Napoli to close in on top four

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

TURIN, Italy, Jan 25 - Juventus claimed a statement 3-0 home win over an injury-hit Napoli on Sunday to boost their top-four hopes in Serie A, with goals from Jonathan David, Kenan Yildiz and a late strike from Filip Kostic.

The win moved Juventus to 42 points, one behind third-placed Napoli and 10 adrift of leaders Inter Milan. Juventus sit fifth, level on 42 points with AS Roma in fourth.

The visitors arrived with a growing injury list, having lost goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to a muscle problem he suffered in training, while David Neres was ruled out following recent surgery, with Matteo Politano, Kevin De Bruyne, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Billy Gilmour already absent.

Juventus showed their ambition when Khepren Thuram sent a curling effort from the edge of the box against the woodwork, with the rebound bouncing clear.

After dominating the early stages, the hosts were rewarded in the 22nd minute when Manuel Locatelli floated a clever pass into the area, which David controlled with his chest before finishing from a tight angle.

Yildiz nearly doubled the lead three minutes later when he broke through and fired a low shot past Napoli keeper Alex Meret, but Alessandro Buongiorno produced a crucial goal-line clearance to deny him.

After an intense first half, the match slowed after the break, with both sides seemingly conserving energy for a late push.

Yildiz got his goal in the 77th minute when he timed his run to meet a through ball from Fabio Miretti inside the box before calmly sending the ball past Meret to double Juventus’ lead and seal the match.

Napoli's night got worse in the 86th minute when Kostic's long shot seemingly took Meret by surprise, with the ball going into the bottom corner. REUTERS