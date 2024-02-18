Juventus come from behind twice to rescue 2-2 draw at Verona

VERONA - Juventus' fading title hopes suffered another blow after they had to come from behind twice to rescue a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute, sending a stunning volley from the edge of the box past hopeless Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny following a corner.

Dusan Vlahovic levelled for Juventus from the spot just before the half-hour mark before Verona forward Tijjani Noslin nutmegged Szczesny to restore the lead early in the second half and Juve equalised again through Adrien Rabiot.

Second-placed Juventus are on 54 points from 25 games, nine points behind Inter Milan who have a game in hand. AC Milan, in third on 52 points, can overlap Massimiliano Allegri's side when they visit Monza on Sunday. REUTERS