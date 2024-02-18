Juventus come from behind twice to rescue 2-2 draw at Verona

Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - February 17, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - February 17, 2024 Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - February 17, 2024 Juventus' Adrien Rabiot in action with Hellas Verona's Ondrej Duda REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - February 17, 2024 Juventus' Manuel Locatelli in action with Hellas Verona's Tijjanni Noslin REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Hellas Verona v Juventus - Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy - February 17, 2024 Juventus' Kenan Yildiz in action with Hellas Verona's Pawel Dawidowicz REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 03:48 AM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 03:48 AM

VERONA - Juventus' fading title hopes suffered another blow after they had to come from behind twice to rescue a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute, sending a stunning volley from the edge of the box past hopeless Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny following a corner.

Dusan Vlahovic levelled for Juventus from the spot just before the half-hour mark before Verona forward Tijjani Noslin nutmegged Szczesny to restore the lead early in the second half and Juve equalised again through Adrien Rabiot.

Second-placed Juventus are on 54 points from 25 games, nine points behind Inter Milan who have a game in hand. AC Milan, in third on 52 points, can overlap Massimiliano Allegri's side when they visit Monza on Sunday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top