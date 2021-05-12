Juve facing expulsion from Serie A

MILAN • Juventus will be excluded from next season's Serie A should the Italian club decide to persist with the proposed European Super League (ESL) project, the head of the Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Monday.

Nine of the 12 clubs who tried to breakaway, including six English Premier League teams, last month backed out of the proposal, but Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have yet to withdraw.

"If Juventus do not respect the rules, they will be out," FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said.

"At the time of registration for the next Serie A championship, the club will be excluded if they decide not to withdraw from the Super League. I would be sorry for the fans, but rules are rules... I hope this holdout ends soon."

Juventus, Real and Barcelona have stated they will reconsider the proposed approach to the breakaway plan following the angry global backlash, but added it would be "highly irresponsible" for them to abandon the project altogether.

"We are fully aware of the diversity of reactions to the ESL initiative and of the need to reflect on the reasons for some of them," read a joint statement.

"We are ready to reconsider the proposed approach, as necessary."

The trio also denounced the "intolerable" pressure put on them by Uefa to drop the idea.

They argued the by-invite only competition would increase revenue for the top clubs in Europe and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

Uefa, other teams and fan organisations, however, said the closed-door league would only boost the power and wealth of elite clubs and dilute the essence of domestic competitions, with the European football governing body insisting last Friday that the three clubs will face sanctions.

Juventus declined to comment when approached by Reuters.

$24m

The combined contribution from the nine clubs, who have withdrawn from the ESL plan, to develop children's and grassroots football across Europe.

In announcing their recommitment to Uefa last Friday, the other nine clubs will make a combined goodwill contribution of just over £13 million (S$24.4 million) to benefit children's and grassroots football across Europe. They will also have five per cent of Uefa competition revenues withheld for one season which will be redistributed.

Should they seek to join an unauthorised competition in the future, they will face fines of almost £87 million each and a fine of half that amount if they breach any other terms of the declaration.

A spokesman for Manchester United has confirmed the club's owners, the Glazer family, will personally cover both sums at a reported cost of €5 million (S$8 million to €10 million.

REUTERS