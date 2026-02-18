Juve executives banned after clash with referee in wake of Kalulu dismissal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 17 - Juventus chief executive Damien Comolli has been suspended until March 31 by Serie A's sport judge for his conduct towards the referee in Saturday's defeat at pacesetters Inter Milan, the league said on Tuesday, after a controversial sending-off.

The judge found that Comolli confronted referee Federico La Penna in the tunnel at halftime, adopting an "aggressive and gravely intimidating" attitude, attempting to make physical contact before being restrained by Juve staff.

Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini also received a suspension, until February 27, for "heated and disrespectful" protests towards La Penna and offensive remarks towards match officials witnessed by an assistant referee.

The disciplinary fallout comes after the controversial dismissal of defender Pierre Kalulu infuriated Juventus and contributed to the heated post-match atmosphere.

Kalulu was sent off just before halftime for a second yellow card after a challenge on Inter's Alessandro Bastoni.

Bastoni tumbled to the ground and immediately gestured towards the referee demanding a card, indicating Kalulu had pulled his shirt, although television footage suggested there was no contact between the players.

Inter won 3–2 with a last-minute goal and lead the standings by eight points on 61, with Juve fifth on 46 from 25 games.

Serie A referee designator Gianluca Rocchi apologised on Sunday, calling La Penna's decision to dismiss Kalulu as "clearly wrong" and lamenting that VAR could not intervene on second yellow card incidents.

Comolli was also fined 15,000 euros ($17,725.50) by the sport judge. REUTERS