Juve, Barca earn tickets to knockout phase

TURIN • Alvaro Morata said he "got lucky" after he grabbed a late winner as Juventus qualified for the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros on Tuesday.

Myrto Uzuni had given the Hungarians a shock lead in the Group G clash in Italy, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to rifle in the equaliser for his first Champions League goal this season, extending his record to 131 goals in the competition.

Morata came off the bench to seal victory two minutes into stoppage time with his fifth group-stage goal this term as the hosts seek their first European Cup win since 1996.

"Today, I think I was lucky on the goal, but no one remembers luck, everyone remembers the goal and that's it," said the Spain striker. "It was a complicated game, that's how it is in the Champions League now."

Andrea Pirlo has achieved his first objective as Juventus coach, having taken over from Maurizio Sarri, who was fired after the Italian side crashed out in the last 16 to Lyon last season.

"Our goal was to start the match with a different attitude but when you play these apparently simple games, you run into difficulties," he said. "Our game was too slow. We didn't press hard, after many matches, it's also normal not to have the same intensity.

"The lads were good at reacting and trying to win until the end. We got the result, that's the important thing."

Praising Matthijs de Ligt, who made just his second appearance of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in August, Pirlo added: "He's a champion, already a captain despite being in his early 20s. His is an important comeback."

Fellow Group G side Barcelona also clinched their spot in the knockout phase with a 4-0 win away to Dynamo Kiev.

Coach Ronald Koeman, who is under pressure after a poor start in La Liga, made eight changes from the team who were beaten 1-0 by Atletico Madrid on Saturday and left all-time top scorer and captain Lionel Messi back home.

However, the squad rotation worked as the visitors had more impetus. A brace from Martin Braithwaite, Sergino Dest's maiden strike since arriving from Ajax in the summer, and a late goal by substitute Antoine Griezmann sealed the win.

"Some games turn out better than others but the biggest difference today was how fresh we looked," Koeman said.

"We did the right thing in resting some players and giving an opportunity to others who were in a better physical shape. We were much better in midfield, we showed lots of hunger and pressed our opponents very well."

With leaders Barca three points ahead of Juve (nine), top spot will likely be decided when both sides clash in the group's final fixture at the Nou Camp next month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS