Juve and Inter share spoils in top-of-the-table clash

Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Inter Milan - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 26, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their first goal past Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
TURIN, Italy - Juventus and Inter Milan's top-of-the-table Serie A encounter ended in a 1-1 draw after Inter's Lautaro Martinez cancelled out Dusan Vlahovic's goal in Turin on Sunday.

In the 27th minute, Vlahovic broke the deadlock for Juve, receiving a pass inside the box from Federico Chiesa and calmly slotting it into the bottom corner.

Six minutes later, Inter equalised as Martinez made an intelligent run into the box, took control of a cross from Marcus Thuram, and fired an angled shot in at the near post.

The result keeps Inter at the top on 32 points and Juve second on 30 points after 13 matches each. REUTERS

