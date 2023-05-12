Just keep our nerve, Eddie Howe tells Newcastle

LONDON – Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has urged his players to “keep their nerve” and finish in the top four, as the Magpies prepare for their Premier League trip to Leeds United on Saturday.

After three successive league victories with an aggregate score of 13-3, Newcastle’s momentum was halted last weekend when they lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal.

However, Howe’s men still sit in third place, two points clear of Manchester United (63) and three ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, who have played a game more.

Finishing in the Champions League spots is the target for Newcastle, and Howe has said he would probably be disappointed if they fail to make it from this position.

“I’d have to probably say yes (I’ll be disappointed),” he said on Friday.

“But I don’t want to focus on the negative. The lads have been incredible in every game bar one or two this season. They’ve given me absolutely everything.

“Now we have four games to try to consolidate all of that effort to achieve something remarkable. That’s what we’re looking to do, just keep our nerve, keep doing what we’re doing.”

The Magpies still have the best defensive record the Premier League this season, conceding only 29 goals in 34 games.

But Howe will also be wary that his team have kept a clean sheet in only one of their last 14 league matches.