Just keep our nerve, Eddie Howe tells Newcastle

LONDON – Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has urged his players to “keep their nerve” and finish in the top four, as the Magpies prepare for their Premier League trip to Leeds United on Saturday.
After three successive league victories with an aggregate score of 13-3, Newcastle’s momentum was halted last weekend when they lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal.
However, Howe’s men still sit in third place, two points clear of Manchester United (63) and three ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, who have played a game more.
Finishing in the Champions League spots is the target for Newcastle, and Howe has said he would probably be disappointed if they fail to make it from this position.
“I’d have to probably say yes (I’ll be disappointed),” he said on Friday.
“But I don’t want to focus on the negative. The lads have been incredible in every game bar one or two this season. They’ve given me absolutely everything.
“Now we have four games to try to consolidate all of that effort to achieve something remarkable. That’s what we’re looking to do, just keep our nerve, keep doing what we’re doing.”
The Magpies still have the best defensive record the Premier League this season, conceding only 29 goals in 34 games.
But Howe will also be wary that his team have kept a clean sheet in only one of their last 14 league matches.
Their away record when it comes to goals conceded has also not been great, as they have allowed their opponents to score in their last seven away fixtures. However, Newcastle have 12 points from their last 15 available on their travels.
Sean Longstaff is out for Saturday’s clash following a foot injury suffered against Arsenal, while Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth are ruled out for the remainder of the season.
As for Leeds, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper are all out.
Manager Sam Allardyce has said that his team must use the fear of relegation to “drive them on” as he prepares for his first home match in charge of the strugglers.
The former Newcastle, West Ham and England boss was hired by Leeds on May 3 in a last-ditch bid to keep them in the Premier League for a fourth successive season.
Leeds are second bottom of the table after last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City – two points from safety with just three games to go.
“The fear needs to drive them on,” Allardyce said.
“The fear of relegation, the fear of losing their Premier League status should hopefully make them fight, and fight hard.” AFP