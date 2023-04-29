Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool revival far from complete

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday his side are not yet “out of the woods” as they try to complete a see-saw season by qualifying for the Champions League.

Wednesday’s 2-1 win away to West Ham was their third successive win, extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches.

But the Reds are still in seventh spot, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United having played a game more.

Klopp’s men continue their quest for a top-four finish at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, where a win could also derail fifth-placed Spurs’ bid for a place in next season’s Champions League.

“It is too early to speak about consistency,” the Liverpool boss said.

“Winning three games is not for me consistent. It is about consistency you show in performances even more than results. For the outside world it is the result but for us it must be performances because that is what we work with.

“I am absolutely OK with the moment but it is not that I already trust ourselves that much to say we are out of the woods because this season gave us a few lessons I didn’t want to learn, but learnt.”

He also said he will not be disappointed should his team qualify for the Europa League instead of the Champions League.

“We take what we get. If it is Europa League, it is Europa League,” he added.

“I want to play the best possible football. We have to be focused on the game coming up, that is Tottenham. What happens in the next few weeks will be very important for next season.”

Klopp added that injured midfielder Naby Keita was close to a return to training, while defender Ibrahima Konate is available for selection.

Spurs are without a win in their last three games and suffered a 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle last Sunday, although they fought back with an impressive second-half comeback to draw 2-2 at home to United on Thursday.

According to star striker Harry Kane, the players held a “clear the air” meeting with chairman Daniel Levy after the hammering at Newcastle.

“Obviously I won’t go into what was said but I think it was important (for him) to understand where the players’ heads were at in that moment,” the club’s record scorer said.

“It was an honest conversation of where everyone is at and what we need to try to do to give us the best possible chance to finish the season with something.”