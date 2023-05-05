Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to finish as high as possible in the Premier League

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down expectations of a top-four finish, as the Reds prepare to welcome Brentford to Anfield for their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Following a rather disappointing season, Klopp’s men are heading towards the end of the campaign on a high with five consecutive victories, scoring 16 goals in the process.

But they still lie in fifth place on 59 points with four games to go, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

“Other teams are above us and if they win their games we have no chance,” Klopp said on Friday.

“We have teams behind us, Brighton (in sixth) could win all of their (remaining) games given how they played last night (beating United 1-0).

“We have 59 points, we can get 71 maximum, I think United will get the points they need.

“All we can do is take care of our own business. The way the top four have played over the year, nobody looks like they will lose more games than they will win between now and end of the season.

“It’s about finishing the season as high as possible for us.”

On how he plans to tackle Brentford, he simply added: “Brentford, it’s such a difficult game. They are really good at counter-attacking. The players and the manager are great.”

Liverpool may be seeking a sixth straight win in the Premier League but not since April 2022 have they achieved that.

However, they are still the favourites to win on Saturday as they are unbeaten in seven successive games since losing 4-1 to Manchester City at the start of April.

The Reds have also not suffered defeat at Anfield in 10 Premier League matches.

Klopp confirmed he will be without the injured Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara, while Jordan Henderson is a minor doubt.