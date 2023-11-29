Jurgen Klopp wants a ‘real European night’ at Anfield for Liverpool’s Europa League clash

PARIS – Liverpool and their English Premier League counterparts West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion can all clinch spots in the knockout phase of the Europa League on Dec 30 with a round of group games to spare, while troubled Ajax Amsterdam face elimination from the competition.

The Reds could have already wrapped up their place in the next round, but they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat by Toulouse amid a euphoric atmosphere in France earlier in November.

That victory was celebrated, understandably, by Toulouse and their supporters as one of their greatest-ever results, but it should go down as nothing more than a minor setback for Jurgen Klopp and his team.

Having won their previous three outings in Group E, Liverpool need only to avoid defeat at home against LASK of Austria in order to secure progress before their final match away to Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium in December.

Klopp, however, has urged his team and their supporters to give it their 100 per cent.

“We are beginning the most intense period of the whole season. It’s super tough,” he said.

“You have to be ready for everything. That means in the match tomorrow we have to give the best that we can. It’s about winning a football game against a really good opponent. We won there (3-1), but we had our struggles.

“We have to make this a real European night at Anfield, really fight for a result. If Anfield wants to do that as well – that would be massively helpful.

“We need to make a special night of it. It’s a difficult game.”

Liverpool will qualify regardless provided Union Saint-Gilloise do not win in Toulouse at the same time, but there is also a chance the Reds could wrap up top spot – that would ensure they advance straight to the last 16 rather than having to participate in an extra round of play-offs.

Their biggest threat is likely to come from goal-scoring midfielder and captain Robert Zulj, but it would be an enormous shock if they took anything from their trip to England.

Klopp, meanwhile, confirmed that both forward Diogo Jota and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are unavailable after picking up injuries in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City over the weekend.

West Ham are in a similar position to Liverpool, knowing a win this midweek will take them through from Group A but that they could qualify regardless if results elsewhere go their way.

The Hammers will be in Serbia to take on TSC Backa Topola, a team they defeated 3-1 in London in September but who have just claimed a notable 4-0 win away at domestic league leaders Partizan Belgrade.

David Moyes’ team are level atop their group with Freiburg and will qualify for the knockout phase come what may as long as the Germans avoid defeat at home to Olympiakos of Greece.

Brighton will extend their first-ever European adventure into the new year if they get the better of AEK Athens away in Group B, which would be a measure of revenge after they lost 3-2 when the sides met in England in September.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side looked up against it when they followed that by drawing 2-2 in Marseille, but they have since beaten Ajax twice to find themselves eyeing the next round.

In other games, Rangers – beaten Europa League finalists in 2022 – have a chance to qualify if they win at home to Aris Limassol of Cyprus in Group C.