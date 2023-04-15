Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool can’t afford ‘Ferrari’ signings with Jude Bellingham out of reach

LONDON – Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool cannot blow their transfer budget on glamorous “Ferrari” signings, with the club apparently priced out of the race for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The Reds had been strongly linked with a close-season move for the England midfielder but are now believed to have switched their attention elsewhere.

With Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea also reportedly interested in the 19-year-old, competition for his signature is fierce, driving up his price tag – believed to be around £130 million (S$214.7 million).

Klopp’s preference is to spend Liverpool’s funds on several players to improve an ageing squad that has badly underperformed this season, rather than on a marquee signing.

“It is not about Jude Bellingham, I never understood why we talk about things we theoretically cannot have,” Klopp said on Friday ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Leeds United on Monday.

“We cannot have six players in a summer, everyone for £100 million. You have to realise what you can do and then work with it. We are not children.

“When you ask a five-year-old what they want for Christmas and they tell you, ‘I don’t know, a Ferrari’, you wouldn’t say that’s a good idea – you would say that is too expensive.”

Klopp publicly praised Bellingham in December, describing him as “exceptional” after he impressed at the Qatar World Cup.

The midfielder, who previously played for second-tier side Birmingham, is close to international teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, raising hopes among Liverpool fans that one of Europe’s hottest prospects could be coming to Anfield.

Yet the club have taken the pragmatic decision to focus on a group of signings, with Chelsea midfielders Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher now among their top targets.

“We try everything to get (what we want) but there are moments where we have to accept and step aside and do different things,” Klopp added.

On the pitch, Liverpool could miss out on European football altogether next season unless they improve quickly.

The Reds have routed United 7-0 and thumped Bournemouth 9-0, but also suffered embarrassing defeats at Brighton, Brentford and Wolves, while enduring a Champions League last-16 hammering by Real Madrid.

Following their goalless draw with Chelsea and 2-2 draw with league leaders Arsenal, Klopp said his side are looking to build on the momentum as they prepare for a “big fight” against Leeds.

“We have nothing to lose, I’m looking forward to the game. Leeds will go with all they have. It will never be an easy game,” he said.

Liverpool will welcome back Luis Diaz for the trip, with the forward available for the first time since suffering a knee injury in October. AFP, REUTERS