Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool farewell at risk of fizzling out

LONDON – Jurgen Klopp was headed for a glorious send-off in his final season at Liverpool just a few weeks ago, but talk of a potential quadruple is now long forgotten as the Reds have come off the rails.

The team have a mountain to climb on April 18 if they are to make the Europa League semi-finals, after losing the first leg of their quarter-final tie 3-0 at home to Atalanta last week.

Klopp’s men, who won the League Cup in February, were also dumped out the FA Cup by Manchester United in March as the Red Devils edged a thrilling tie 4-3 at Old Trafford.

Liverpool failed to learn their lesson from that defeat as they were held 2-2 by United three weeks later and then stunned 1-0 at home by Crystal Palace in their last two English Premier League games to fall two points behind Manchester City in the title race.

So what has gone wrong that Klopp’s fitting farewell is now at risk of fizzling out?

SLOW STARTS

Liverpool’s habit of fighting back from losing positions was lauded earlier in the campaign as a sign of the “mentality monsters” Klopp has created throughout his time at Anfield.

They have amassed 27 points after falling behind in the Premier League alone this season, but saw their luck run out against Palace on April 14 after yet another slow start.

In all competitions, the Reds have conceded the opening goal 21 times this season.

“It’s been the story of the last few games and that’s why we have been punished,” said left-back Andy Robertson on his side’s sluggish starts. “We are struggling to keep clean sheets right now.”

WASTEFUL FINISHING

To compound a run of nine games without a clean sheet, Liverpool’s forward line has also gone off the boil come the business end of the season.

In their last six league games, the 19-time English champions have scored just nine goals from a total of 149 shots, a conversion rate of 6 per cent, which would be the worst in the Premier League over the course of a season.

Mohamed Salah has looked out of sorts since returning from a hamstring injury picked up at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Diogo Jota, said to be the most natural finisher at the club, has only just returned from a two-month injury layoff.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have combined to score 45 goals this season but all remain inconsistent in front of goal.

That trio have been labelled “scruffy” by former United captain Gary Neville in comparison to the Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane triumvirate that carried Liverpool to glory earlier in Klopp’s reign.

“I think the nature of the players, it will always be a little bit like that in terms of the numbers we are looking at because of the way they finish and the type of players that they are,” admitted former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.