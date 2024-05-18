Jurgen Klopp’s highlights at Liverpool

LONDON – Jurgen Klopp takes charge of Liverpool for the final time against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 19, bringing down the curtain on a golden spell that has transformed the club’s fortunes.

Here are five moments that defined the German manager’s time at Anfield.

1. 2016: Dortmund delight

It took nearly four years for the trophies to start flowing for Klopp in England but there were memorable moments from his first season as Liverpool reached the Europa League final, where they lost to Sevilla.

Klopp faced a reunion with former club Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, two early goals from the Germans at Anfield left Liverpool with a mountain to climb.

But the Reds roared back, with Dejan Lovren scoring a late winner as Klopp bounced up and down on the touchline, celebrating a 5-4 win on aggregate.

Liverpool went on to reach four European finals under Klopp as he restored the English giants as a powerhouse in continental competition.

2. 2019: Barcelona blown away

For all of Liverpool’s rich history in European competition, arguably Anfield’s greatest-ever night came in a remarkable fightback against Barcelona to reach the Champions League final in 2019.

A Lionel Messi-inspired Barca had won the first leg 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

But back at Anfield they were demolished by an under-strength Liverpool, who were without two of their own talismanic front three in Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

In their absence, Divock Origi was the unlikely hero as he and Georginio Wijnaldum each scored twice in a stunning 4-0 victory.

3. 2019: Champions League glory

After beating Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur were tamed as tens of thousands of Liverpool supporters turned Madrid red in celebration of a sixth Champions League title.

Salah and Origi scored the goals at the Metropolitano Stadium as Klopp finally got his hands on Europe’s biggest prize after losing his two previous finals with Dortmund (2013) and Liverpool (2018).