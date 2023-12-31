Jurgen Klopp expects Liverpool to maintain title bid without Mohamed Salah

LONDON – Jurgen Klopp is adamant Liverpool will be able to maintain their English Premier League title charge, despite the imminent loss of Mohamed Salah to African Nations Cup duty.

Salah will leave to play for Egypt at the African Nations Cup after Liverpool host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Jan 1.

Liverpool sit two points clear of Arsenal at the top as they chase a first title since 2020.

They also take on Arsenal in the FA Cup third round and Fulham in the League Cup semi-finals in January, meaning Salah’s absence could not come at a worse time.

He is Liverpool’s top scorer with 16 goals this term and his absence in the Ivory Coast, for potentially over a month if Egypt go deep into the tournament, leaves Klopp with a major void to fill.

“It is not the first time, it is a really at least very average situation that you lose your goalscorer but we had it even worse in the past when Sadio (Mane) and Mo left,” Klopp said on Dec 29.

“We came somehow through it and traditionally one of them went pretty far in the tournament, which made it worse.”

Klopp will also be without Japan midfielder Wataru Endo while he plays at the Asian Cup at the same time as Salah departs.

“We knew the African Nations Cup from time to time appears and Mo has to go and we have Endo as a participant of the Asian Cup as well, so it is like it is. We have to deal with it and we will,” Klopp said.

“Each long-term plan I could have had depends massively on who is available. We would have solutions today, I hope we have that after the Newcastle game as well.”

The return of Diogo Jota after a month out injured is a boost as the Portugal international scored a comeback goal against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Jota’s versatility means he can operate across the forward line, as can Cody Gakpo, while Harvey Elliott has played in Salah’s position, even though he is more of a midfielder in Klopp’s system.

“The return of each of the boys is super-important but Diogo especially. Everybody was quite positive about our five options, but I don’t think we had it that often to be honest,” Klopp said.