Jurgen Klopp expects Liverpool to maintain title bid without Mohamed Salah

LONDON – Jurgen Klopp is adamant Liverpool will be able to maintain their English Premier League title charge, despite the imminent loss of Mohamed Salah to African Nations Cup duty.
Salah will leave to play for Egypt at the African Nations Cup after Liverpool host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Jan 1.
Liverpool sit two points clear of Arsenal at the top as they chase a first title since 2020.
They also take on Arsenal in the FA Cup third round and Fulham in the League Cup semi-finals in January, meaning Salah’s absence could not come at a worse time.
He is Liverpool’s top scorer with 16 goals this term and his absence in the Ivory Coast, for potentially over a month if Egypt go deep into the tournament, leaves Klopp with a major void to fill.
“It is not the first time, it is a really at least very average situation that you lose your goalscorer but we had it even worse in the past when Sadio (Mane) and Mo left,” Klopp said on Dec 29.
“We came somehow through it and traditionally one of them went pretty far in the tournament, which made it worse.”
Klopp will also be without Japan midfielder Wataru Endo while he plays at the Asian Cup at the same time as Salah departs.
“We knew the African Nations Cup from time to time appears and Mo has to go and we have Endo as a participant of the Asian Cup as well, so it is like it is. We have to deal with it and we will,” Klopp said.
“Each long-term plan I could have had depends massively on who is available. We would have solutions today, I hope we have that after the Newcastle game as well.”
The return of Diogo Jota after a month out injured is a boost as the Portugal international scored a comeback goal against Burnley on Boxing Day.
Jota’s versatility means he can operate across the forward line, as can Cody Gakpo, while Harvey Elliott has played in Salah’s position, even though he is more of a midfielder in Klopp’s system.
“The return of each of the boys is super-important but Diogo especially. Everybody was quite positive about our five options, but I don’t think we had it that often to be honest,” Klopp said.
“Especially with the amount of games we play, it is so important these boys can rotate and now with Mo leaving and Endo leaving we need everyone to get back.”
However, Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson’s recovery from a dislocated shoulder is now likely to keep him out now for the whole of January.
The Scotland captain, sidelined since October, was expected to return in January.
“Robbo still needs more range in his shoulder. Obviously it was a big surgery, still not even close to team training or whatever,” Klopp said.
Meanwhile, Eddie Howe has been given no guarantees that Newcastle’s Saudi owners will allow him to solve the team’s problems by splashing out on new players in the January transfer window.
Howe’s side are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League and have crashed out of the Champions League in a dismal end to 2023.
The Magpies head to league leaders Liverpool on New Year’s Day having lost six of their last seven games in all competitions.
The Newcastle hierarchy have invested around £400 million (S$672.7 million) in the four transfer windows since they took control of the club.
For the first time in Howe’s reign, the 46-year-old admits he has not been told to expect a further cash injection in January.
“No, we haven’t had those assurances,” he said on Dec 29. “I think it’s a difficult month, as we always say when January comes around.
“I apologise if I sound like I’m saying the same things, but it is a very difficult month to bring in quality players.
“Financial Fair Play continues to play a part in our decision-making, so let’s wait and see.”
Newcastle’s woes have been compounded by a lengthy injury list and the likes of Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson can’t return to fitness soon enough for Howe. AFP