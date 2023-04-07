Jurgen Klopp calls for Liverpool reaction against Arsenal

LIVERPOOL – Jurgen Klopp says his struggling Liverpool team must show “reaction after reaction” when they face Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds are 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and face an uphill task to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool have taken just one point from their past three games – all away – but have won nine of their 13 league matches at Anfield this season.

“We are at home and still have to show reaction after reaction after reaction – we have to – and improvement,” Klopp said on Friday.

“That’s what we will absolutely try on Sunday.”

A much-changed Liverpool side drew 0-0 at Chelsea in midweek after defeats at Bournemouth and Manchester City.

“We have to change, we have to find a basis we can build on,” said Klopp, whose side hammered Manchester United 7-0 in their last home game in early March.

“First step: intensity, desire, passion. Good at Chelsea, really, that was good. The rest, not so much. But it’s fine – let’s go from there.”

Klopp, who admitted his team were low on confidence, said the Anfield factor could be crucial.

“It’s no secret that the combination of our people and the ground and then the boys is a pretty good combination, so that’s what we have to throw in as well – but not relying on it,” he said.

“We have to push the train. In this moment, I have a very good feeling that we can do that.”