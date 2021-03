Juggling studies and sport can be a tricky job, but Zikos Vasileios Chua's performances on the football field and in the classroom offer hope that the Football Association of Singapore's (FAS) ambitious plan to overhaul the game and raise standards is possible.

The association and Sport Singapore (SportSG) unveiled their Unleash the Roar! project last Tuesday, a bold plan with an "aspirational goal" of getting the national team to the 2034 World Cup.