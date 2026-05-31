Jubilant PSG supporters spill onto Paris streets, some clashes with police

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PSG supporters in Paris celebrating their team's May 30 win in the UEFA Champions League final in Hungary against Arsenal, outside the Parc des Princes stadium.

PARIS - Paris police deployed thousands of officers to control crowds at some of the city’s hot spots, using teargas and arresting dozens following the win of the city’s football club Paris St Germain in the May 30 Champions League final.

Footage aired on news channel BFM showed scenes of tensions and brief skirmishes around PSG’s Parc de Princes stadium in western Paris, where over 40,000 watched the club win its second consecutive title on giant screens.

Used to violent clashes that often overshadow large events, France has deployed 22,000 police to uphold order in the capital. In 2025, two people died and close to 200 were injured after PSG won the Champions League for the first time.

The Champs Elysees boulevard, which authorities had partially cordoned off, was filling with mostly peaceful PSG fans, TV footage showed, with police estimating the crowd size at 20,000. Some supporters let off fireworks and lit flares.

By 11pm (5am on May 31 in Singapore), police had made more than 130 arrests, Paris Police said.

A police spokesperson told Reuters that six vehicles and two storefronts had been damaged. REUTERS