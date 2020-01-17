Juan-nil win over Wolves tempered by Rashford injury

LONDON • Manchester United finally beat Wolves at the sixth time of asking under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but it came at a cost.

The Red Devils progressed in the FA Cup after a 1-0 home win in the third-round replay on Wednesday, with Juan Mata's strike condemning the Midlands side to their first defeat by the hosts since March 2012.

Wolves were stubborn opponents throughout the 90 minutes though - as they had been in past meetings with United - so Solskjaer was forced to bring on Marcus Rashford, only for the decision to backfire.

He had to be substituted after playing only 16 minutes in the second half, leaving him a doubt for their Premier League trip to runaway leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

On the injury he suffered following a heavy challenge from Matt Doherty, United boss Solskjaer said: "It seems like he has a knock there, (he) couldn't run, let's test him over the next couple of days. Hopefully, he will be okay for Sunday - he's been absolutely top this season and we'll do everything to get him fit.

"He (has) struggled a little bit with his back (before) and got another knock and he got a knock to his knee (too). He is a quick healer and he'll play through some pain - he's capable if it's not a bad, bad injury."

Rashford had no regrets putting his body on the line to help United take a step closer towards a trophy this term. He tweeted: "Never want to feel like I've let my teammates, the club and most importantly the fans down. So (I) did my very best to carry on tonight and was gutted to come off. Top work from the lads to get into the next round."

The England forward, who has a career-best 19 goals in all competitions this season, has previously spoken of using a medical device called Melmak, and he will be using it to aid his recovery.

His teammates are also hopeful he will be fit to play at Anfield, with United being the only team to have taken points off Liverpool this campaign when the two sides drew 1-1 in October.

Mata added: "Hopefully, he (Rashford) is not too bad and available because he is on fire, scoring in every game. It's a shame he couldn't stay (on for) more minutes. Hopefully, it was nothing."

In the Cup, the Red Devils will next face either Watford or Tranmere, whose replay was postponed to yesterday due to a waterlogged pitch.

19 Goals Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has scored in all competitions this season.

Although United are still pursuing Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes, Mata appears to be coming into form. After being involved in three goals in his last two games, Solskjaer feels the Spain midfielder's "different class" will pose a threat to Liverpool's 38-game unbeaten run.

THE GUARDIAN