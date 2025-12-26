Jota's sons to join mascots when Liverpool face Wolves at Anfield

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 15, 2025 A mural in memory of Liverpool's Diogo Jota is pictured outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Peter Powell

Dec 26 - Diogo Jota's two sons will join the mascots at Anfield when Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, the club confirmed on Friday.

Portuguese forward Jota, who played for both Premier League clubs, died in a car crash alongside his younger brother in July in northwestern Spain. He was 28.

Jota joined Wolves on loan from Atletico Madrid in 2017 and made a permanent move to the club the following year. He then signed a five-year deal in 2020 with Liverpool, where he won the league title earlier this year.

Saturday's match marks the first time Liverpool and Wolves have met since Jota's death.

Jota's wife Rute Cardoso and her two sons, Dinis and Duarte, were present for the Premier League home openers for both Liverpool and Wolves in August.

Liverpool also permanently retired his jersey number 20 following his death. REUTERS