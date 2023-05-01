Diogo Jota ruins Spurs fightback as Liverpool win seven-goal thriller

LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool kept alive their slender hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four as Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time strike ruined Tottenham’s comeback from three goals down in a thrilling 4-3 victory on Sunday.

Jota blasted his dramatic winner just moments after Richarlison had headed Tottenham level in stoppage-time at Anfield.

Curtis Jones put Liverpool ahead and Luis Diaz, starting for the first time since October after an injury-plagued campaign, netted the hosts’ second goal in the opening five minutes at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty extended Liverpool’s dominant start before Harry Kane reduced the deficit with his 208th Premier League goal.

The Tottenham striker is level with Wayne Rooney as the Premier League’s joint second highest all-time scorer behind Alan Shearer.

Kane’s strike was followed by late goals from Son Heung-min and Richarlison in an astonishing finale that climaxed with Jota’s winner.

A wild celebration from Jurgen Klopp left the Liverpool manager limping after injuring himself and earned a booking, with Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason furious with the German’s show of emotion in front of the visitors’ bench.

Klopp’s passion play came amid Liverpool’s bid to salvage a disappointing season by qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Reds still have a mountain to climb to reach the top four as they sit seven points behind fourth placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

While Tottenham’s top four hopes are in tatters, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six games and have won four in a row to climb to fifth place.

Sixth placed Tottenham are without a win in four games and sit nine points adrift of the top four with four matches left.

Mason is Tottenham’s third manager of a turbulent season that featured Antonio Conte leaving by mutual consent before his replacement Cristian Stellini was sacked after last weekend’s 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle.