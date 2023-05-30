Jose Mourinho targets 6th European title as Sevilla seek to stay perfect

BUDAPEST – Roma coach Jose Mourinho has never lost a European final while Sevilla are six from six in Europa League finals. Something has to give in Budapest on Wednesday.

The veteran Portuguese manager has five major continental titles to his name – two Champions League wins, two Europa League trophies and the 2022 triumph in the inaugural Europa Conference League with his Italian side.

Mourinho announced himself on the big stage in 2003 when he led Porto to the Uefa Cup, the Europa League’s precursor, and the following year he won the Champions League.

Inter Milan became champions of Europe on his watch for the first time in 45 years in 2010 and he celebrated his fourth continental trophy during his spell at Manchester United in 2017, winning the Europa League.

Twenty years on he is defying the naysayers who said his career was on the wane after a disappointing trophy-less spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

If Roma are crowned Europa League champions in Hungary, Mourinho will pull clear of Giovanni Trapattoni, who also won five major European titles in his coaching career.

The much-travelled 60-year-old is in no doubt he is improving with age and experience.

“Better coach, better person, same DNA,” he said. “The DNA is motivation, is happiness. Desire for these big moments, and these are the feelings that I try to pass to the boys.

“I think you can be better and better with your experiences. I think your brain becomes sharper and the accumulation of knowledge is better with the years.

“I think you stop when you lose motivation. My motivation grows up every day. I think I am better now.”

Roma, who edged past Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals, finished sixth in Serie A but victory against their Spanish opponents this week would be a passport into the Champions League.

Mourinho’s future beyond this season is uncertain but he says for now his only focus is on Wednesday’s match at the Puskas Arena.