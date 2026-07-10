Jose Mourinho begins Real Madrid culture ‘mission’

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Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior looking dejected as FC Barcelona players celebrate winning the LaLiga in May 2026.

MADRID - New Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said on July 10 he is on a “mission” to create the right culture at the club during his second spell in charge.

The veteran Portuguese was at the club’s training ground overseeing preparations for the start of pre-season next week, after he was named Alvaro Arbeloa’s successor in June.

Los Blancos failed to win a major trophy in the last two seasons and Mourinho’s appointment has widely been viewed as president Florentino Perez trying to restore order and discipline to the dressing room.

“Words are not enough because this is like a mission,” Mourinho told Real Madrid TV.

“I’m not worried about myself, or if I will win a lot or a little, I am here to help everyone to be better, players, staff... to create a culture of work, responsibility, ambition, and something I know well, which is the responsibility and honour of working for Real Madrid.”

Last season, huge egos proved hard to manage, with coach Xabi Alonso departing in January, while midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde clashed in May, with the latter treated in hospital.

Neither Alonso nor Arbeloa could find a way to get star players Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior all playing together effectively without the team losing balance.

During his first spell in charge, between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho helped Madrid battle Pep Guardiola’s dominant Barcelona side and created a siege mentality around the club.

“It’s not about working at Real Madrid, it’s working for Real Madrid,” continued the 63-year-old coach.

“It’s with this mission-driven spirit that I am here.”

Real Madrid have signed several players already this summer, bringing in Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate. AFP