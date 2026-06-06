Jordan's Sabra ruled out of World Cup with ankle injury

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June 5 - Jordan's 20-year-old forward Ibrahim Sabra has been ruled out of the World Cup in North America after suffering a torn ankle ligament in training, the country's football association (JFA) said on Friday.

The JFA confirmed in a statement on X that scans had revealed a tear in the ligaments of Sabra's left ankle, sidelining him from the tournament starting next week.

The Lokomotiv Zagreb striker has recently broken into the senior national team after impressing at youth level. His absence is a blow to Jordan coach Jamal Al‑Salami's attacking options.

Jordan are preparing for their debut World Cup following a highly successful period that included reaching the 2023 Asian Cup final.

They have been drawn in Group J and will face Austria and Algeria in San Francisco, before playing reigning champions Argentina in Dallas. REUTERS