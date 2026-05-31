Jordan to let fans start work late for World Cup debut

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FILE PHOTO: Jordan national soccer team players take part in a training session in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2026. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni/File Photo

May 31 - Jordan said on Sunday it will allow a late start to work for public sector employees on World Cup matchdays to let fans enjoy the national team's debut appearance at the tournament.

A decree from Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said official working hours would begin at 10 a.m. instead of 8:30 a.m. for its Group J games against Austria, Algeria and Argentina which are being played in the U.S. on June 17, 23 and 28.

"The decision aims to enable citizens to follow and rally behind our national football team during its historic participation in this tournament," said a government statement.

Jordan, popularly known as Al-Nashama (The Chivalrous Ones), qualified for the World Cup after finishing second behind South Korea in their Asian qualifying group, an unprecedented achievement that sparked nationwide celebration. REUTERS