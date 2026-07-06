Jordan part ways with coach Sellami

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Jordan v Argentina - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 27, 2026 Jordan coach Jamal Sellami looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

July 5 - Jordan have parted ways with head coach Jamal Sellami following their early exit from the World Cup, Jordan Football Association (JFA) President Prince Ali bin Al Hussein said on Sunday.

Sellami led Jordan to the World Cup for the first time, but they lost all three games in Group J, against Austria, Iraq and Argentina.

"As your journey with Jordan national team comes to an end, we thank you for your efforts and outstanding dedication, and for your contribution to achieving the historic milestone of qualifying our national team for the World Cup," Prince Ali Hussein posted on X.

Sellami was appointed as Jordan coach in June 2024, but the debutants' disappointing campaign ended his tenure ahead of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Sellami led Jordan to the 2025 Arab Cup final, a 3-2 extra time defeat by his native Morocco.

He was awarded Jordanian citizenship in recognition of his achievements with the national team.

"Your journey with Al-Nashama was truly exceptional, and you will always remain a cherished son of Jordan for the dedication, professionalism, and leadership you brought to the team," Prince Ali said.

The 2025 Asian Cup finalists will take on Uzbekistan, Bahrain and North Korea in Group B of the next continental tournament. REUTERS