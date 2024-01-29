Jordan leave it late to beat Iraq 3-2 and reach Asian Cup quarter-finals

DOHA – Jordan advanced to the Asian Cup quarter-finals after two stoppage-time goals secured a 3-2 win over Iraq, who had striker and tournament top scorer Aymen Hussein sent off late on for excessive goal celebrations on Jan 29.

With Iraq looking destined to move into the last eight when the clock struck 90 minutes, Jordan’s Yazan Al-Arab equalised in the 95th minute before Nizar Al-Rashdan scored two minutes later with a glorious long-range effort to break Iraqi hearts.

Jordan went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Yazan Al-Naimat pounced on a sloppy pass and raced past the defence.

The 24-year-old chipped the ball over goalkeeper Jalal Hassan to score before celebrating with his teammates by sitting on the turf and pretending to eat a meal.

Iraq struck back in the 68th when Saad Natiq headed home from a corner before Hussein scored eight minutes later when he controlled a cross and fired into the bottom corner.

The joy of scoring his sixth goal of the tournament quickly turned to shock when the referee produced a second yellow card for excessive celebrations after the striker mimicked Jordan’s players and sat on the turf, pretending to eat by himself.

While Iraq fumed, Jordan took full advantage of the extra man and when Mousa Tamari’s stoppage time effort was parried by Hassan, Al-Arab was on hand to fire home the rebound.

The comeback was complete when midfielder Al-Rashdan was left unmarked outside the box and curled his shot past the keeper to set up a quarter-final with tournament debutants Tajikistan.

On Jan 28, Tajikistan upset the United Arab Emirates 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out to advance to the last eight and keep their dream run alive after the game ended 1-1 after extra time at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

Tajikistan took the lead through Vahdat Hanonov’s first-half goal before Khalifa Al Hammadi forced extra time with a stoppage-time header.

In the shoot-out, UAE’s Caio Canedo had his effort saved by goalkeeper Rustam Yatimov before Tajikistan’s Alisher Shukurov scored the decisive spot kick.

Tajikistan are now only the second tournament debutants since Australia in 2007 to reach the quarter-finals but this was a much bigger upset for the minnows compared to an established Australian team who made the switch to the Asian Football Confederation.

Ranked outside the top 100, the Central Asian side coached by Petar Segrt sit 42 rungs below UAE, a team that had reached the semi-finals in both the 2015 and 2019 editions.

“Nobody will sleep in Tajikistan tonight,” a grinning Segrt said after the upset win.

“We are now the dark horses in this tournament. Nobody knows how far we can go. I have no limits for my players, they’ve surprised me again...

“But my biggest win has been the unity that now exists in the team, as nothing is more important to me than harmony among teammates.” REUTERS