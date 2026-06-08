Jordan coach upbeat despite Colombia defeat before World Cup debut

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June 8 - Jordan coach Jamal Sellami said his team has achieved the desired technical benefits from their loss against Colombia on Monday, and expressed relief that no players were injured during the friendly that came days before the country’s first appearance in a World Cup.

Two goals from Jhon Arias gave Colombia a 2-0 victory in San Diego in both teams' last tune-up match ahead of the tournament.

Sellami told reporters after the game that his side had faced a quality opponent and benefited from the experience by testing several aspects during the match.

“The technical staff is working on correcting the mistakes in a way that will help develop the team’s performance during the next stage in order to reach the required level of readiness,” the Moroccan coach said.

The 23rd edition of the World Cup kicks off on Thursday, with Jordan competing in Group J alongside Argentina, Algeria and Austria.

Jordan make their World Cup debut against Austria on June 17 in San Francisco. They will then face Algeria six days later before concluding the group stage against Argentina on June 28 in Dallas. REUTERS