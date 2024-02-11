Johnson grabs late winner to send Tottenham fourth

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 10, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson and Guglielmo Vicario celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 10, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 10, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 10, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma and Brennan Johnson celebrate after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 10, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson scores their second goal past Brighton & Hove Albion's Jason Steele REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur moved back into the Premier League's top four as substitute Brennan Johnson struck deep in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Johnson slammed the ball high into the net from a low cross from Tottenham's returning captain Son Heung-min who had started on the bench after finishing his Asian Cup duty.

It had been hard work for Tottenham who fell behind early on to a Pascal Gross penalty after Danny Welbeck was fouled.

They improved after the break, though, and levelled in the 61st minute through Pape Matar Sarr who tucked in a rebound after his initial low cross had deflected against the post.

A point apiece would have been about fair but Johnson's late show sent Tottenham into fourth place above Aston Villa with 47 points from 24 games. REUTERS

