Joan Laporta’s new Barca chapter begins with Newcastle clash

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Joan Laporta celebrates his victory after being re-elected as Barcelona president alongside his board members.

BARCELONA – Cava was flowing before the votes had even begun to be counted, and long after that too, with Barcelona’s president reelect Joan Laporta exuberantly shaking a bottle of it in the early hours of Monday morning in his beloved party venue Luz de Gas.

The battle was over, rival election candidate Victor Font dispatched with consummate ease, but now the real fight begins – with Laporta desperate to propel Barcelona back to the European throne.

Newcastle visit on Wednesday in the Champions League last 16, the tie delicately poised after a 1-1 draw on Tyneside last week, Eddie Howe’s men underdogs but posing a clear threat as shown by their strong display.

If the last five years were about bringing Barcelona back from the ICU, as he put it after inheriting a tower of debt, then the next five must build on the platform they have created.

Should the Catalan giants go one better than last season, when they reached the semi-finals for the first time in six years, and then triumph in Budapest, theoretically Laporta would not even be the president yet.

His second consecutive mandate – and fourth in total, having led the club from 2003-2010 – begins in July, with temporary chief Rafa Yuste in charge until then.

“If Yuste wins this Champions League, it will be wonderful, he is like a brother to me,” said Laporta.

However, the reality is that charismatic 63-year-old Laporta will be pulling the strings, as he did on Sunday’s election day, zealously greeting famous faces from the club’s past who turned up to vote.

Sergio Busquets was one of them, with the defensive midfielder part of three Champions League triumphs with Barcelona, in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

The latter of those was the last time Barca lifted the trophy, over a decade ago, with all-time great Lionel Messi still at the peak of his powers, still wearing Blaugrana colours.

Losing the Argentine, whom he had pledged to keep at the club, just a few months after taking charge in 2021 was a black mark on Laporta’s presidency.

There was plenty to criticise, with the return to Barcelona’s partially rebuilt Camp Nou home delayed by a year, and registration issues with Dani Olmo’s contract embarrassing the club.

Many feared Laporta’s decision to activate the ‘palancas’ – financial levers – would send the club to ruin, selling off future television rights and parts of the club for an immediate cash injection.

But the approach worked, at least in the short term.

Laporta and his sporting director Deco bet the house on Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde, trying to power Barca back to the elite, and in time the deals paid off.

Most importantly, the duo turned to Hansi Flick. That was a gamble too, on the former Bayern Munich coach, but the German’s thrilling attacking football entertained fans and has proven successful.

It led the team to a domestic treble last season, and the final four in Europe where they fell short against Inter Milan.

Flick’s side were defensively weak, and that still appears to be the case, with Newcastle aiming to get in behind their high line to cause an upset in Catalonia.

However, in teenage winger Lamine Yamal and midfielder Pedri Gonzalez, Barca have arguably the best two players in their positions in the world.

“We are going to live the best years of our lives these next five years,” pledged Laporta after his victory, a sizable claim considering he also oversaw the arrival of Ronaldinho, the emergence of Messi and Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning campaign in 2009.

With Camp Nou now able to house nearly 63,000 fans, and a planned capacity of 105,000, Laporta believes Barca’s finances are now in a healthier position to compete with clubs funded by Gulf states, including Saudi Arabian owned Newcastle.

“No one can stop us,” added a jubilant Laporta before heading into the Barcelona night, although 11 years of misery in Europe hints the Catalans are sometimes capable of stopping themselves.

The Magpies’ visit gives Barca the chance to begin Laporta’s new era with a bang, with a Champions League quarter-final place beckoning. AFP



