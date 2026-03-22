Jimenez scores for the first time since father's death as Fulham beat Burnley 3-1

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March 21 - Fulham's Raul Jimenez scored his first goal since his father died earlier this month when he netted an added-time penalty in Saturday's 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League, after strikes by Josh King and Harry Wilson had allowed them to fight back from a goal down.

Mexico forward Jimenez, who had come on 12 minutes earlier, sank to his knees in tears and raised his arms towards the sky after keeping his perfect record from the spot in the English top flight with his 14th penalty in a row.

"It's special. He's been very emotional, the last 10-15 days... I know it was difficult for him," said Fulham manager Marco Silva, who hugged Jimenez as the club celebrated their first win in three league games, which provisionally lifted them to eighth place.

"He has international duty with Mexico but I know that he will be around his family for some days... football is our life, we don't know how to live without it, but in the end family is everything," Silva told Fulham's YouTube channel.

Fulham, who are seven points below the top four, struggled for a breakthrough against relegation-threatened Burnley as Zian Flemming put the visitors ahead at the hour mark. But King equalised in the 67th minute and set up Wilson's goal six minutes later to put Fulham ahead, before Jimenez's penalty sealed the win.

Silva praised the 34-year-old's precision from the spot.

"In penalties he's always so, so good... you feel all confident when he's there. He's so cold in that moment, he's so precise," the manager said. REUTERS