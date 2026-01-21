Jesus in dreamland after double in Arsenal's win at San Siro

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Jan 20 - Gabriel Jesus said it was a dream to score at the San Siro as he marked his first start in this season's Champions League by netting twice in Arsenal's 3-1 win at Inter Milan on Tuesday.

The Brazilian scored twice in the first half, either side of Inter's equaliser, to send Arsenal on their way to their seventh win from seven games in the competition, and he was emotional after the final whistle.

"It's a dream night," Jesus told Amazon Prime.

"I always dreamed of being a footballer. I watched when I was a kid. I watched a lot of Serie A, so to be here in this stadium and score here is tears in my eyes because I always dreamed of being here."

Jesus only returned to action in December having been sidelined since last January after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee.

"There is always a reason that things happen even whether it's good things or difficult things," Jesus said.

"I learned that during my 11 months out of the field."

The Premier League leaders proved too strong for an Inter side top of Serie A, a team which lost last year's final and beat Arsenal 1-0 during last season's competition.

"It is always difficult to play against Inter Milan. We came here last season and lost," Jesus added.

"Tonight we played better than them, we controlled them but they are a top team and they attack. We scored at the end and got the three points."

Jesus has yet to start in the Premier League since his return, making seven substitute appearances, but his performance against Inter will surely give manager Mikel Arteta food for thought ahead of Sunday's game with Manchester United.

"Everyone wants to start. I am a very respectful guy," Jesus said.

"I am not a kid anymore, I am 28, so I understand football. I am very happy Vik (Gyokeres) came on and scored a goal. I am so happy I scored and Vik scored. I am confident Kai (Havertz) will score when he gets the chance." REUTERS