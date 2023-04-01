Jesus’ brace moves Arsenal another step closer to Premier League title after win over Leeds

LONDON – With just nine games left, Arsenal are inching closer to winning their first Premier League title since 2003-04, and they made sure they are on the right track to do so by beating Leeds United 4-1 at home on Saturday.

The victory meant that the Gunners have 72 points after 29 games, eight clear of second-placed Manchester City, who also thrashed Liverpool 4-1 in an earlier match at the Etihad Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s men went ahead in the 35th minute at the Emirates via a penalty from striker Gabriel Jesus, who was finally fully fit following knee surgery and making his first start since November.

Leeds defender Luke Ayling was penalised for a trip in the box and with Arsenal’s usual penalty taker Bukayo Saka on the bench, Jesus stepped up and made no mistake as he scored his first goal in exactly six months.

The Brazilian last netted in a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Oct 1. “Everyone is playing so well. It is easy to come back. The most important thing is that everyone that has come in has played good,” said Jesus on Sky Sports.

“I want to score every game, you know. But sometimes it can’t happen. I am more happy with the three points than the goals. Congrats for the team.”

Arsenal went into the break 1-0 up and did not take long to score their second after the interval.

Ben White met a cross from Gabriel Martinelli in the 47th minute, controlled it well with his first touch, before producing an accurate strike into the back of the net via the crossbar.

After missing a large part of the season, Jesus was not satisfied with just a goal and he took his opportunity to score another in the 55th minute.

Collecting a Leandro Trossard low pass from a tight angle inside the box, he found himself unmarked and smashed a first-time shot past Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier into the middle of the net to make sure there was no way back for the visitors.